High school students interrupt road rage dispute between men in their 70s

MANCHESTER, Mo. – A road rage incident left a 72-year-old man fighting for his life after being run over by a car twice.

The incident happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. when an argument escalated on Manchester Road between two men in their 70s. Both were driving in separate vehicles and entered the parking lot at Parkway South High School.

The 72-year-old man and a 73-year-old man then got out of their vehicles and started to argue when the 73-year-old then got back into his vehicle, threatening to run over the 72-year-old.

Manchester Police confirm the 72-year-old man was run over twice in the parking lot and was going to be run over a third time before witnesses intervened.

The victim sustained serious injuries.

The suspect, Michael T. Gallagher, is charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree assault and for robbing the victim’s wife of her phone.

A student who witnessed what happened tried to convince Gallagher to stop.

“When he came around a third time, the student was there and called for him to stop, and actually along with the victim’s wife stood their ground,” Parkway South High School Principal Patrice Aitch said.

Another student helped treat the victim, and another called for help.

Gallagher then drove off and was found a mile from the scene. He is currently being held at St. Louis County jail with no bond.

“These kids stood up and took action along with a parent that was there and I can tell you that they’re the heroes here,” Aitch said.

The victim is currently in serious, but stable condition, and is expected to survive.

“Road rage is a growing problem and that’s what this started with one person didn’t like the way the other person was driving,” Manchester Chief of Police, Scott Will said.

Parkway South High School parent, Cole Newman, said it was tragic how the two men allowed the incident to escalate.

“A little bit of kindness could have gone a long way,” Newman said.