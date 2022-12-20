CLAYTON, Mo. – On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a former high school teacher with alleged sex crimes involving an underage student.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, Joseph Gutowski, a teacher at Lafayette High School, secretly recorded an exchange student at his home between 2017 and 2020.

Investigators claim Gutowski transferred that video to other people via the internet.

Gutowski was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, and second-degree promoting child pornography. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

As of this writing, Panus said detectives do not believe any current students are victims.