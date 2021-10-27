High-speed chase on I-70 ends at Mid Rivers Mall

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A high-speed chase was racing eastbound on I-70 at around 9:50 am today. Several police vehicles were trailing a red car on the interstate at speeds over 100 mph.

The suspects avoided some “stop sticks” set up by police. But, one of the vehicle’s tires appears to have gone flat near St. Charles. The chase then slowed to around 40 mph near Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

Police stopped the vehicle on the highway. But, they have moved the traffic stop to the side of the highway. Lanes of I-70 were closed but traffic appears to be moving normally now.

The police chase started in Lincoln County, Missouri. The reason the pursuit started is not yet clear.

