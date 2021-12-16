High winds a reminder to secure outdoor Christmas decorations

EUREKA, Mo. – It was another wind event that did a number on some Christmas decorations around town Wednesday night.

At Santa’s Magical Kingdom, they have been putting on this fantastic holiday light display for more than 30 years. So, they’ve learned what works and what doesn’t when it comes to securing these displays for windy weather.

Jeff Borcherding, part owner at Santa’s Magical Kingdom at Jellystone Park did have some work to do Thursday morning, but he said through the years of experience, he’s learned what areas are more prone to the wind and damage.

He said they’re most vulnerable to strong winds when they’re out of the north or northwest due to the topography of the area. They’re more exposed from that direction. Luckily, the majority of strong wind gusts they experienced last night were out of the south.

That being said, crews here did have some work to do to get things back in place but previous events this season have been worse for them, including the severe storms on Dec. 10.

Borcherding said that the entrance is exposed to south winds so that’s where he had work to do this morning, mainly some strands of lights hanging and a few signs were blown over. After the Dec. 10 storms, he had to fix lights on the northwest side of the park.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom is open every single evening from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. through January 9th including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.