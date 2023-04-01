ST. LOUIS — A lot of people might be waking up without power after high winds swept through the area. Ameren is reporting thousands of customers in both Missouri and Illinois have no electricity.

Over a thousand homes in Madison County, Illinois lost power. In Missouri, Ameren is reporting hundreds of outages from St. Charles County down to Jefferson County.

Ameren is currently working to restore the power. They had crews ready to work on the issue because of the windy forecast. You can check Ameren’s outage map here.