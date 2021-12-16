High winds damage hangars at Kansas City’s downtown airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Repairs are underway at Kansas City’s Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport after wind gusts reached 77 mph.

The storm caused major roof damage to Hangar 2 and also damaged Hangar 9. Both buildings are privately owned by Signature Flight Support.

A taxiway marker light was also damaged. The city’s Aviation Department said a lot of insulation was blown into the parking lot just east of Hangar 2. Crews were able to cleanup the insulation and mess in the parking lot Wednesday night.

The department said there was other minor damage reported at the airport, but nothing else impacted business.