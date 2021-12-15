High winds flip truck in southwest Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Strong winds are expected in St. Louis later today with gusts exceeding 40 miles an hour at times.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have both put out warnings to use caution while driving in this wind.

The Highway Patrol shared video of a truck that rolled over due to the wind near Springfield, Mo. Officials say the driver did not have his seatbelt on and was thrown from the truck. You can see a helicopter landing in the field during the rescue.

We are serious about using caution in this wind. The truck below was affected by the wind and ultimately rolled over. The driver did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected. Please slow down, buckle up, and focus on the full time job of driving. pic.twitter.com/kj9pMNN3vg — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) December 15, 2021

Much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and parts of Missouri could see record highs, but the warmth comes with dangerous winds and threats of violent storms. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

Gusts of more than 80 mph have been recorded in the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas, which reported dust storms that crippled traffic on Interstate 70. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.

Here is a look at what the winds are doing in the Amarillo area. That is the same storm that is moving east.

A powerful storm is tracking across the Central US. Here is an update on the wind gusts and radar over the midwest. @fox2now #stlwx pic.twitter.com/xgzsbzGf14 — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) December 15, 2021