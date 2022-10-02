Back view of mature professor giving lecture to large group of college students in the classroom.

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

#48. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,470

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#47. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

#46. Substitute teachers, short-term

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $34,720

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#45. Preschool teachers, except special education

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $36,960

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#44. Library technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $37,570

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis

#43. Self-enrichment teachers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $41,300

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,930



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#42. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $44,540

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#41. Museum technicians and conservators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $45,200

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– Employment: 10,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)

#40. Tutors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $50,980

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

#39. Special education teachers, preschool

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $51,070

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,970

– Employment: 21,130

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,190)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,010)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($97,900)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in St. Louis in the last week

#38. Special education teachers, middle school

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $55,260

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#37. Special education teachers, secondary school

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,090

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#36. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,100

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#35. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,110

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#34. Elementary school teachers, except special education

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,520

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to St. Louis

#33. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,550

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,410

– Employment: 11,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($139,720)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)

#32. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,110

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#31. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,850

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#30. Librarians and media collections specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,340

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#29. Curators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,600

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#28. Instructional coordinators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,950

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#27. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,740

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#26. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

#25. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,990

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

#24. Archivists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,890

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area

#23. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $70,620

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

#22. Education teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $70,800

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

#21. Communications teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,820

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)

#20. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,140

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

#19. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,190

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

You may also like: Closest national parks to St. Louis

#18. Library science teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,200

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,850

– Employment: 4,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($154,890)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($104,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,320)

#17. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $75,980

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 9,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)

#16. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $78,070

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

#15. History teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $79,780

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)

#14. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $83,620

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#13. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,330

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)

#12. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $87,100

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

#11. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $88,960

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

#10. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,000

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#9. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,820

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in St. Louis

#8. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $92,760

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,850

– Employment: 12,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)

#7. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $97,910

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)

#6. Physics teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $98,550

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

#5. Political science teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $107,630

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)

#4. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $109,220

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to St. Louis

#3. Business teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $113,090

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#2. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $120,240

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,110

– Employment: 5,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,530)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($128,760)

#1. Economics teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $133,280

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– Employment: 11,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)