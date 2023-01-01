Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
#25. Tax preparers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $45,110
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#24. Meeting, convention, and event planners
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $51,830
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 940
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#23. Credit counselors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $54,480
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#22. Training and development specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $60,760
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,810
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#21. Fundraisers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $61,790
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#20. Human resources specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $64,690
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#19. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,960
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#18. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $73,260
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#17. Compliance officers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $73,780
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#16. Accountants and auditors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $75,340
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#15. Cost estimators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $77,230
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#14. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $79,670
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#13. Insurance underwriters
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $79,930
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#12. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $80,420
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#11. Labor relations specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $80,920
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#10. Logisticians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $82,270
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#9. Budget analysts
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $82,850
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#8. Credit analysts
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,860
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 960
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#7. Financial examiners
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $90,970
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#6. Financial and investment analysts
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $91,320
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#5. Financial risk specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $92,900
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#4. Project management specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $93,440
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#3. Loan officers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $94,880
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#2. Management analysts
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $95,010
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#1. Personal financial advisors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $116,940
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
