Young woman working at home. She is with her dogs

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in St. Louis that don’t require a college degree

Unsplash

#25. Tax preparers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $45,110

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#24. Meeting, convention, and event planners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $51,830

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

Canva

#23. Credit counselors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $54,480

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#22. Training and development specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,760

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Fundraisers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,790

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Rido // Shutterstock

#20. Human resources specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $64,690

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#18. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,260

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#17. Compliance officers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,780

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,780



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#16. Accountants and auditors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $75,340

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to St. Louis

Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#15. Cost estimators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $77,230

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#14. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $79,670

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#13. Insurance underwriters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $79,930

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#12. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $80,420

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Labor relations specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $80,920

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#10. Logisticians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $82,270

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

sabthai // Shutterstock

#9. Budget analysts

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $82,850

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#8. Credit analysts

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,860

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#7. Financial examiners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $90,970

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

Undrey // Shutterstock

#6. Financial and investment analysts

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $91,320

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#5. Financial risk specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $92,900

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Project management specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $93,440

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,690



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#3. Loan officers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $94,880

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#2. Management analysts

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $95,010

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Personal financial advisors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $116,940

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,900



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor