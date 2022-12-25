Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
anyaivanova // Shutterstock
#30. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $69,360
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,070
– Employment: 101,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)
Canva
#29. Electrical and electronics drafters
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $74,040
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,090
– Employment: 20,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#28. Computer network support specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $74,510
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,350
– Employment: 176,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)
Reeta Asmai // UC Davis
#27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $75,890
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#26. Web developers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $82,350
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#25. Computer programmers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $82,500
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
Canva
#24. Environmental engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,500
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
PR Image Factory // Shutterstock
#23. Operations research analysts
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,990
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#22. Architects, except landscape and naval
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $86,090
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#21. Computer hardware engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $87,930
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
Canva
#20. Civil engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,940
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Canva
#19. Statisticians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $90,430
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#18. Database administrators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $92,350
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#17. Network and computer systems administrators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $93,470
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
Canva
#16. Computer systems analysts
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $94,320
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
Canva
#15. Mechanical engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $94,590
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
#14. Data scientists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $95,680
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#13. Information security analysts
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $97,980
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
Canva
#12. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $99,500
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Industrial engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $99,840
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
Canva
#10. Materials engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $100,540
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#9. Computer and information research scientists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $101,060
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#8. Software developers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $101,370
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
Canva
#7. Electrical engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $102,380
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Canva
#6. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $103,460
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
IBM Research // Flickr
#5. Computer network architects
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $111,880
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#4. Database architects
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $113,810
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#3. Electronics engineers, except computer
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $116,320
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#2. Chemical engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $117,940
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#1. Actuaries
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $123,620
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
