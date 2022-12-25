Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in St. Louis

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#30. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,360

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

Canva

#29. Electrical and electronics drafters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,040

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 20,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#28. Computer network support specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,510

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

Reeta Asmai // UC Davis

#27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $75,890

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#26. Web developers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $82,350

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#25. Computer programmers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $82,500

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

Canva

#24. Environmental engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,500

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#23. Operations research analysts

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,990

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#22. Architects, except landscape and naval

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $86,090

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#21. Computer hardware engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $87,930

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis

Canva

#20. Civil engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $88,940

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

Canva

#19. Statisticians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $90,430

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Database administrators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $92,350

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#17. Network and computer systems administrators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $93,470

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

Canva

#16. Computer systems analysts

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $94,320

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in St. Louis

Canva

#15. Mechanical engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $94,590

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#14. Data scientists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $95,680

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#13. Information security analysts

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $97,980

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

Canva

#12. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $99,500

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Industrial engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $99,840

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#10. Materials engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $100,540

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#9. Computer and information research scientists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $101,060

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#8. Software developers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $101,370

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

Canva

#7. Electrical engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $102,380

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

Canva

#6. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $103,460

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis

IBM Research // Flickr

#5. Computer network architects

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $111,880

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Database architects

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $113,810

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#3. Electronics engineers, except computer

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $116,320

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#2. Chemical engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $117,940

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

dokurose // Shutterstock

#1. Actuaries

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $123,620

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to St. Louis