Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Columbia, MO, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Columbia, the annual mean wage is $49,800 or 14.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $202,960. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Occupational therapists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $73,310

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#49. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $73,340

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#48. Dental hygienists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $73,570

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,360

– Employment: 207,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#47. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $73,820

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#46. Speech-language pathologists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $74,220

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#45. Data scientists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $75,020

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#44. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $76,460

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#43. Physical therapists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $76,520

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#42. Project management specialists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $76,650

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#41. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $77,260

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#40. Mechanical engineers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $77,280

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#39. Personal financial advisors

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $77,980

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#38. Network and computer systems administrators

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $78,020

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#37. Chemists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $79,770

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#36. Civil engineers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $80,050

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#35. Facilities managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $80,060

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#34. Information security analysts

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,290

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#33. Software developers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,580

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#32. Management analysts

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $82,050

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#31. Veterinarians

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $85,190

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#30. Computer systems analysts

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $85,680

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#29. Construction managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $85,860

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#28. Electrical engineers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,280

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#27. Financial and investment analysts

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,830

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#26. General and operations managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $88,500

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#25. Industrial engineers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $89,110

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#24. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $92,220

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $94,320

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#22. Loan officers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $95,700

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#21. Administrative services managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#20. Nurse practitioners

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $97,270

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#19. Computer network architects

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $104,590

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#18. Physician assistants

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $105,380

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#17. Marketing managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $106,870

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#16. Industrial production managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $107,950

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#15. Public relations managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $109,450

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#14. Human resources managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $109,770

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#13. Medical and health services managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $109,910

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $115,500

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#11. Architectural and engineering managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $115,860

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#10. Lawyers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $116,340

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#9. Sales managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $118,500

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#8. Natural sciences managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $118,650

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#7. Pharmacists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $124,740

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#6. Financial managers

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $125,330

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#5. Dentists, general

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $151,960

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#4. Optometrists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $162,870

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

#3. Chief executives

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $184,140

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#2. Radiologists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $191,790

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $301,720

– Employment: 29,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)

#1. Nurse anesthetists

Columbia, MO

– Annual mean salary: $202,960

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

