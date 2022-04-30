Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Columbia, MO, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Columbia, the annual mean wage is $49,800 or 14.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $202,960. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Columbia, Missouri metro area
#50. Occupational therapists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $73,310
– #330 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,470
– Employment: 127,830
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)
#49. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $73,340
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#48. Dental hygienists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $73,570
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,360
– Employment: 207,190
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
#47. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $73,820
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#46. Speech-language pathologists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $74,220
– #273 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,820
– Employment: 147,470
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)
— Salinas, CA ($107,160)
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Columbia, Missouri metro area
#45. Data scientists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $75,020
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#44. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $76,460
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#43. Physical therapists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $76,520
– #377 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#42. Project management specialists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $76,650
– #328 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#41. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $77,260
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
You may also like: Metros where people in Columbia, Missouri are getting new jobs
#40. Mechanical engineers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $77,280
– #316 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#39. Personal financial advisors
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $77,980
– #316 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#38. Network and computer systems administrators
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $78,020
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#37. Chemists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $79,770
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#36. Civil engineers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $80,050
– #308 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
You may also like: Closest national parks to Columbia, Missouri
#35. Facilities managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $80,060
– #272 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#34. Information security analysts
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $81,290
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#33. Software developers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $81,580
– #360 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#32. Management analysts
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $82,050
– #266 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#31. Veterinarians
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $85,190
– #275 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
You may also like: How Columbia, Missouri feels about climate change
#30. Computer systems analysts
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $85,680
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#29. Construction managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $85,860
– #317 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#28. Electrical engineers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $86,280
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#27. Financial and investment analysts
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $86,830
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#26. General and operations managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $88,500
– #320 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Columbia, Missouri that don’t require a college degree
#25. Industrial engineers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $89,110
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#24. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $92,220
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $94,320
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#22. Loan officers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $95,700
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#21. Administrative services managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– #219 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Columbia, Missouri
#20. Nurse practitioners
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $97,270
– #365 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#19. Computer network architects
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $104,590
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#18. Physician assistants
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $105,380
– #260 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#17. Marketing managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $106,870
– #271 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#16. Industrial production managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $107,950
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Columbia that require a graduate degree
#15. Public relations managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $109,450
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#14. Human resources managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $109,770
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#13. Medical and health services managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $109,910
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#12. Computer and information systems managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $115,500
– #315 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#11. Architectural and engineering managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $115,860
– #290 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia, Missouri metro area
#10. Lawyers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $116,340
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#9. Sales managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $118,500
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#8. Natural sciences managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $118,650
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#7. Pharmacists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $124,740
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#6. Financial managers
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $125,330
– #232 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
You may also like: Where people in Columbia, Missouri are moving to most
#5. Dentists, general
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $151,960
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#4. Optometrists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $162,870
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
#3. Chief executives
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $184,140
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#2. Radiologists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $191,790
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $301,720
– Employment: 29,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)
#1. Nurse anesthetists
Columbia, MO
– Annual mean salary: $202,960
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Columbia, Missouri