Highest paying jobs in Kansas City for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Kansas City, MO-KS using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Industrial machinery mechanics

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $54,240 (#223 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#49. Travel agents

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $54,810 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,650

– Employment: 55,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($65,040)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($64,450)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($60,380)

– Job description: Plan and sell transportation and accommodations for customers. Determine destination, modes of transportation, travel dates, costs, and accommodations required. May also describe, plan, and arrange itineraries and sell tour packages. May assist in resolving clients’ travel problems.

#48. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $54,850 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($80,010)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($71,030)

– Job description: Operate equipment used for applying concrete, asphalt, or other materials to road beds, parking lots, or airport runways and taxiways or for tamping gravel, dirt, or other materials. Includes concrete and asphalt paving machine operators, form tampers, tamping machine operators, and stone spreader operators.

#47. Food service managers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $55,630 (#220 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#46. Construction and building inspectors

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $55,920 (#193 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#45. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $56,020 (#192 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#44. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $56,660 (#132 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#43. Millwrights

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $56,670 (#66 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#42. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $56,710 (#104 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#41. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $56,760 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

#40. Glaziers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $57,210 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.

#39. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $57,430 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,330

– Employment: 93,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($77,010)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

– Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

#38. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $57,520 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

#37. Mechanical door repairers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $58,350 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 22,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($65,040)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($61,730)

— Appleton, WI ($61,210)

– Job description: Install, service, or repair automatic door mechanisms and hydraulic doors. Includes garage door mechanics.

#36. Private detectives and investigators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $58,390 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

#35. Chefs and head cooks

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $58,900 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#34. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $59,180 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($84,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,360)

– Job description: Operate or tend machinery at surface mining site, equipped with scoops, shovels, or buckets to excavate and load loose materials.

#33. Real estate brokers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $59,280 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

#32. Carpenters

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $59,300 (#48 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#31. Sheet metal workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $60,540 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#30. Insulation workers, mechanical

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $60,770 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,470

– Employment: 27,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,690)

— Syracuse, NY ($90,050)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,980)

– Job description: Apply insulating materials to pipes or ductwork, or other mechanical systems in order to help control and maintain temperature.

#29. Electricians

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $60,900 (#130 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#28. Occupational health and safety technicians

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $61,040 (#38 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#27. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $61,140 (#58 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#26. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $63,560 (#54 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 9,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#25. Insurance sales agents

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $64,620 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#24. Boilermakers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $64,980 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#23. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $67,660 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#22. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $67,800 (#101 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#21. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $67,880 (#232 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#20. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $68,190 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#19. Crane and tower operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $69,210 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $70,220 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 10,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#17. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $72,120 (#19 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#16. Advertising sales agents

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $72,680 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#15. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $73,320 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#14. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $75,860 (#193 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $75,920 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 10,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#12. Transportation inspectors

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $76,830 (#51 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $78,560 (#60 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $80,300 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $81,700 (#72 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#8. Lodging managers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $83,040 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#7. Power plant operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $84,000 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#6. Commercial pilots

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $85,910 (#77 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $86,290 (#99 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#4. Gas plant operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $86,770 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $87,970 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#2. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $98,930 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $109,260 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

