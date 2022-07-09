Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In St. Louis, the annual mean wage is $55,670 or 4.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $312,740. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area
Canva
#50. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $103,460
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#49. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $103,790
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#48. Administrative services managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $104,950
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#47. Commercial pilots
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $105,030
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#46. Education administrators, postsecondary
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $105,060
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#45. Nurse practitioners
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $105,390
– #299 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#44. Fundraising managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $105,880
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#43. Political science teachers, postsecondary
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $107,630
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,980
– Employment: 14,060
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)
Pixabay
#42. General and operations managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $108,110
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 35,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#41. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $109,220
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,840
– Employment: 10,250
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)
You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in St. Louis
Burben // Shutterstock
#40. Air traffic controllers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $109,390
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,920
– Employment: 21,230
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)
KSai23 // Shutterstock
#39. Chiropractors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $110,630
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 35,810
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)
— Reno, NV ($114,560)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)
IBM Research // Flickr
#38. Computer network architects
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $111,880
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#37. Medical and health services managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $111,970
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#36. Business teachers, postsecondary
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $113,090
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#35. Database architects
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $113,810
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#34. Training and development managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $114,010
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#33. Electronics engineers, except computer
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $116,320
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Personal financial advisors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $116,940
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#31. Chemical engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $117,940
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#30. Pharmacists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $119,560
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#29. Industrial production managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $119,650
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#28. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $120,240
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,110
– Employment: 5,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,530)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($128,760)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#27. Public relations managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $120,350
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#26. Human resources managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $122,910
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
dokurose // Shutterstock
#25. Actuaries
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $123,620
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#24. Marketing managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $124,150
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock
#23. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $126,370
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,160
– Employment: 13,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Lawyers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $128,660
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#21. Purchasing managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $130,410
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
You may also like: How gas prices have changed in St. Louis in the last week
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#20. Economics teachers, postsecondary
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $133,280
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $124,090
– Employment: 11,790
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)
Canva
#19. Podiatrists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $135,140
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– Employment: 8,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
Canva
#18. Financial managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $140,520
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
Canva
#17. Sales managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $141,970
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Computer and information systems managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $142,900
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in St. Louis metro area
Pixabay
#15. Architectural and engineering managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $149,980
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Pixabay
#14. Compensation and benefits managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $151,940
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
Canva
#13. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $154,430
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#12. Optometrists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $157,230
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
indukas // Shutterstock
#11. Physicists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $157,570
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
You may also like: Most common jobs in St. Louis
Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock
#10. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $157,920
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,520
– Employment: 27,790
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)
Canva
#9. Dentists, general
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $176,270
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
Canva
#8. Nurse anesthetists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $179,190
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 710
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
Canva
#7. Family medicine physicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $191,210
– #235 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
Canva
#6. Pediatricians, general
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $199,980
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,420
– Employment: 33,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
You may also like: Closest national parks to St. Louis
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#5. Chief executives
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $219,420
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
Canva
#4. Orthodontists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $288,640
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $267,280
– Employment: 5,140
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($348,850)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($330,490)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($288,640)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#3. Dermatologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $298,650
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $302,740
– Employment: 9,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#2. Psychiatrists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $307,910
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $249,760
– Employment: 25,520
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
Canva
#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $312,740
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $296,210
– Employment: 21,570
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
— Modesto, CA ($362,780)
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor