Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In St. Louis, the annual mean wage is $55,670 or 4.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $312,740. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $103,460

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#49. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $103,790

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#48. Administrative services managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $104,950

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#47. Commercial pilots

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $105,030

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#46. Education administrators, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $105,060

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#45. Nurse practitioners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $105,390

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#44. Fundraising managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $105,880

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

#43. Political science teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $107,630

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)

#42. General and operations managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $108,110

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 35,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#41. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $109,220

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)

#40. Air traffic controllers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $109,390

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $127,920

– Employment: 21,230

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)

#39. Chiropractors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $110,630

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 35,810

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)

— Reno, NV ($114,560)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)

#38. Computer network architects

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $111,880

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#37. Medical and health services managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $111,970

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,910



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#36. Business teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $113,090

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#35. Database architects

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $113,810

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#34. Training and development managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $114,010

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#33. Electronics engineers, except computer

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $116,320

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#32. Personal financial advisors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $116,940

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,900



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#31. Chemical engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $117,940

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#30. Pharmacists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $119,560

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#29. Industrial production managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $119,650

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#28. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $120,240

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,110

– Employment: 5,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,530)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($128,760)

#27. Public relations managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $120,350

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#26. Human resources managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $122,910

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#25. Actuaries

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $123,620

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#24. Marketing managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $124,150

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,760



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#23. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $126,370

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $104,160

– Employment: 13,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)

#22. Lawyers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $128,660

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#21. Purchasing managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $130,410

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#20. Economics teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $133,280

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– Employment: 11,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)

#19. Podiatrists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $135,140

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– Employment: 8,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

#18. Financial managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $140,520

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#17. Sales managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $141,970

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#16. Computer and information systems managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $142,900

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#15. Architectural and engineering managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $149,980

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#14. Compensation and benefits managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $151,940

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#13. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $154,430

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#12. Optometrists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $157,230

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

#11. Physicists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $157,570

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

#10. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $157,920

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– Employment: 27,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

#9. Dentists, general

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $176,270

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#8. Nurse anesthetists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $179,190

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#7. Family medicine physicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $191,210

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#6. Pediatricians, general

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $199,980

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $198,420

– Employment: 33,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

#5. Chief executives

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $219,420

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#4. Orthodontists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $288,640

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $267,280

– Employment: 5,140

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($348,850)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($330,490)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($288,640)

#3. Dermatologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $298,650

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $302,740

– Employment: 9,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)

#2. Psychiatrists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $307,910

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $312,740

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $296,210

– Employment: 21,570

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)

— Modesto, CA ($362,780)

