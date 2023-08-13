Health insurance, Doctor working in office at hospital and visual screen technology concept life insurance medical and heal care insurance concept

The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation’s primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you’d expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor’s degree, and many require a master’s, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in St. Louis. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

#49. Medical and health services managers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $101,990

– Median hourly wage: $49.03

– Total employment: 3,500 people (2.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary (tie)

– Median annual wage: $101,990

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 50 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Computer occupations, all other

– Median annual wage: $103,130

– Median hourly wage: $49.58

– Total employment: 4,080 people (3.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Computer systems analysts

– Median annual wage: $103,210

– Median hourly wage: $49.62

– Total employment: 4,950 people (3.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Electronics engineers, except computer

– Median annual wage: $103,400

– Median hourly wage: $49.71

– Total employment: 1,730 people (1.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Social sciences teachers, postsecondary, all other

– Median annual wage: $103,600

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 290 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Sales engineers

– Median annual wage: $103,870

– Median hourly wage: $49.94

– Total employment: 430 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Economists

– Median annual wage: $104,050

– Median hourly wage: $50.02

– Total employment: 50 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Psychologists, all other

– Median annual wage: $105,730

– Median hourly wage: $50.83

– Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Software developers

– Median annual wage: $106,430

– Median hourly wage: $51.17

– Total employment: 12,360 people (9.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $106,460

– Median hourly wage: $51.19

– Total employment: 3,300 people (2.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $107,250

– Median hourly wage: $51.56

– Total employment: 2,250 people (1.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Public relations managers

– Median annual wage: $108,860

– Median hourly wage: $52.34

– Total employment: 640 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

– Median annual wage: $108,930

– Median hourly wage: $52.37

– Total employment: 50 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $109,130

– Median hourly wage: $52.47

– Total employment: 3,190 people (2.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Air traffic controllers

– Median annual wage: $109,450

– Median hourly wage: $52.62

– Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Human resources managers

– Median annual wage: $115,730

– Median hourly wage: $55.64

– Total employment: 1,500 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Physician assistants

– Median annual wage: $118,400

– Median hourly wage: $56.92

– Total employment: 560 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Database architects

– Median annual wage: $118,410

– Median hourly wage: $56.93

– Total employment: 680 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $121,810

– Median hourly wage: $58.56

– Total employment: 1,980 people (1.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Nurse midwives

– Median annual wage: $122,470

– Median hourly wage: $58.88

– Total employment: 70 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Actuaries

– Median annual wage: $124,010

– Median hourly wage: $59.62

– Total employment: 90 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $125,500

– Median hourly wage: $60.34

– Total employment: 6,840 people (5.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $126,970

– Median hourly wage: $61.04

– Total employment: 1,870 people (1.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Economics teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $127,320

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Purchasing managers

– Median annual wage: $130,230

– Median hourly wage: $62.61

– Total employment: 450 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $132,300

– Median hourly wage: $63.61

– Total employment: 6,130 people (4.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $133,180

– Median hourly wage: $64.03

– Total employment: 3,500 people (2.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $134,100

– Median hourly wage: $64.47

– Total employment: 3,180 people (2.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Optometrists

– Median annual wage: $135,040

– Median hourly wage: $64.92

– Total employment: 420 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Podiatrists

– Median annual wage: $141,420

– Median hourly wage: $67.99

– Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $141,690

– Median hourly wage: $68.12

– Total employment: 4,400 people (3.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Architectural and engineering managers

– Median annual wage: $147,990

– Median hourly wage: $71.15

– Total employment: 1,490 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Compensation and benefits managers

– Median annual wage: $154,220

– Median hourly wage: $74.15

– Total employment: 110 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

– Median annual wage: $154,710

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 100 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

– Median annual wage: $159,580

– Median hourly wage: $76.72

– Total employment: 170 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $165,350

– Median hourly wage: $79.50

– Total employment: 1,410 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Physicists

– Median annual wage: $169,970

– Median hourly wage: $81.72

– Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Nurse anesthetists

– Median annual wage: $173,850

– Median hourly wage: $83.58

– Total employment: 420 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Pediatricians, general

– Median annual wage: $193,170

– Median hourly wage: $92.87

– Total employment: 170 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Physicians, pathologists

– Median annual wage: $212,710

– Median hourly wage: $102.27

– Total employment: Not available

#9. Family medicine physicians

– Median annual wage: $227,250

– Median hourly wage: $109.25

– Total employment: 610 people (0.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Obstetricians and gynecologists

– Median annual wage: $234,280

– Median hourly wage: $112.64

– Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Orthodontists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: Not available

#1. Anesthesiologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 170 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Emergency medicine physicians (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: Not available

#1. General internal medicine physicians (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: Not available

#1. Psychiatrists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Radiologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 210 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Physicians, all other (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 2,950 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)