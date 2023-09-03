Friendly young African American concierge working at a reception counter giving room information to two guests checking into a hotel

A high school diploma gives graduates a leg up in the workforce, even if they don’t pursue any further education.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that workers over age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682. Diploma holders also faced lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.

There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college—for instance, the cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise, increasing by 1% to 4% last year, depending on the institution type. While higher degrees of education typically pave the way for higher earnings, a college degree isn’t necessary for many high-paying jobs. And for many careers, it doesn’t make sense to pay to study for years when there are paid apprenticeship or learn-on-the-job programs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in St. Louis for those with a high school diploma or equivalent. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from this analysis.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $55,800

– Median hourly wage: $26.83

– Total employment: 6,810 people (5.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#49. Advertising sales agents

– Median annual wage: $55,820

– Median hourly wage: $26.84

– Total employment: 860 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#48. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $56,200

– Median hourly wage: $27.02

– Total employment: 630 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#47. Private detectives and investigators

– Median annual wage: $57,410

– Median hourly wage: $27.60

– Total employment: 220 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#46. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

– Median annual wage: $57,770

– Median hourly wage: $27.78

– Total employment: 1,150 people (0.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#45. Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

– Median annual wage: $57,800

– Median hourly wage: $27.79

– Total employment: 60 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#44. Occupational health and safety technicians

– Median annual wage: $57,970

– Median hourly wage: $27.87

– Total employment: 200 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#43. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $58,060

– Median hourly wage: $27.91

– Total employment: 980 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#42. Security and fire alarm systems installers

– Median annual wage: $58,710

– Median hourly wage: $28.23

– Total employment: 450 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#41. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $59,010

– Median hourly wage: $28.37

– Total employment: 580 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#40. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $59,250

– Median hourly wage: $28.49

– Total employment: 4,290 people (3.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#39. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $59,340

– Median hourly wage: $28.53

– Total employment: 1,270 people (0.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#38. Hazardous materials removal workers

– Median annual wage: $59,450

– Median hourly wage: $28.58

– Total employment: 270 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#37. Carpenters

– Median annual wage: $59,660

– Median hourly wage: $28.68

– Total employment: 9,120 people (6.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#36. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $59,990

– Median hourly wage: $28.84

– Total employment: 12,640 people (9.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#35. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $60,190

– Median hourly wage: $28.94

– Total employment: 5,180 people (3.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#34. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $60,310

– Median hourly wage: $28.99

– Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#33. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $61,120

– Median hourly wage: $29.38

– Total employment: 5,790 people (4.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#32. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

– Median annual wage: $61,230

– Median hourly wage: $29.44

– Total employment: 210 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#31. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $62,210

– Median hourly wage: $29.91

– Total employment: 2,190 people (1.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#30. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $62,440

– Median hourly wage: $30.02

– Total employment: 1,330 people (1.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#29. Glaziers

– Median annual wage: $62,590

– Median hourly wage: $30.09

– Total employment: 270 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#28. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $63,170

– Median hourly wage: $30.37

– Total employment: 2,610 people (1.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#27. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $63,630

– Median hourly wage: $30.59

– Total employment: 6,010 people (4.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#26. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage: $64,670

– Median hourly wage: $31.09

– Total employment: 270 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#25. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $65,010

– Median hourly wage: $31.25

– Total employment: 11,410 people (8.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#24. Bridge and lock tenders

– Median annual wage: $65,480

– Median hourly wage: $31.48

– Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#23. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $69,010

– Median hourly wage: $33.18

– Total employment: 5,450 people (4.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#22. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $69,230

– Median hourly wage: $33.29

– Total employment: 4,760 people (3.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#21. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

– Median annual wage: $72,590

– Median hourly wage: $34.90

– Total employment: 200 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#20. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $75,300

– Median hourly wage: $36.20

– Total employment: 880 people (0.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#19. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $75,390

– Median hourly wage: $36.25

– Total employment: 4,040 people (3.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#18. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $76,340

– Median hourly wage: $36.70

– Total employment: 60 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#17. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $76,480

– Median hourly wage: $36.77

– Total employment: 3,500 people (2.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#16. Structural iron and steel workers

– Median annual wage: $77,950

– Median hourly wage: $37.48

– Total employment: 510 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#15. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $78,050

– Median hourly wage: $37.52

– Total employment: 560 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#14. Gas plant operators

– Median annual wage: $78,800

– Median hourly wage: $37.89

– Total employment: 100 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#13. Crane and tower operators

– Median annual wage: $79,780

– Median hourly wage: $38.36

– Total employment: 430 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#12. Sheet metal workers

– Median annual wage: $82,490

– Median hourly wage: $39.66

– Total employment: 1,860 people (1.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $82,930

– Median hourly wage: $39.87

– Total employment: 4,810 people (3.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents

– Median annual wage: $84,940

– Median hourly wage: $40.84

– Total employment: 90 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#9. Media and communication workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $85,160

– Median hourly wage: $40.94

– Total employment: 210 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#8. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $85,380

– Median hourly wage: $41.05

– Total employment: 2,110 people (1.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $86,110

– Median hourly wage: $41.40

– Total employment: 2,190 people (1.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#6. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $87,060

– Median hourly wage: $41.86

– Total employment: 150 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#5. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $91,370

– Median hourly wage: $43.93

– Total employment: 200 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#4. Media and communication equipment workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $91,600

– Median hourly wage: $44.04

– Total employment: 50 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $92,270

– Median hourly wage: $44.36

– Total employment: 1,510 people (1.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#2. Power distributors and dispatchers

– Median annual wage: $94,150

– Median hourly wage: $45.26

– Total employment: 60 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $98,310

– Median hourly wage: $47.27

– Total employment: 1,410 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None