Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,440 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#49. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,800 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#48. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,010 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,700

– Employment: 18,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($108,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($83,410)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($76,310)

– Job description: Position and secure steel bars or mesh in concrete forms in order to reinforce concrete. Use a variety of fasteners, rod-bending machines, blowtorches, and hand tools. Includes rod busters.

#47. Fabric and apparel patternmakers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,210 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,880

– Employment: 4,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($62,320)

– Job description: Draw and construct sets of precision master fabric patterns or layouts. May also mark and cut fabrics and apparel.

#46. Industrial machinery mechanics

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,700 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#45. Dredge operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,740 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,790

– Employment: 1,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($65,550)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($60,740)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($48,820)

– Job description: Operate dredge to remove sand, gravel, or other materials in order to excavate and maintain navigable channels in waterways.

#44. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,240 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($83,080)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,290)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($71,970)

– Job description: Supervise and coordinate the activities of ground crew in the loading, unloading, securing, and staging of aircraft cargo or baggage. May determine the quantity and orientation of cargo and compute aircraft center of gravity. May accompany aircraft as member of flight crew and monitor and handle cargo in flight, and assist and brief passengers on safety and emergency procedures. Includes loadmasters.

#43. Security and fire alarm systems installers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,380 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

#42. Lodging managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,080 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#41. Occupational health and safety technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,150 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#40. Bridge and lock tenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,320 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,610

– Employment: 3,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($63,320)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($62,610)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($57,900)

– Job description: Operate and tend bridges, canal locks, and lighthouses to permit marine passage on inland waterways, near shores, and at danger points in waterway passages. May supervise such operations. Includes drawbridge operators, lock operators, and slip bridge operators.

#39. Model makers, metal and plastic

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,550 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($73,480)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($72,620)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($71,390)

– Job description: Set up and operate machines, such as lathes, milling and engraving machines, and jig borers to make working models of metal or plastic objects. Includes template makers.

#38. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,960 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#37. Construction and building inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $64,420 (#95 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#36. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $64,490 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 11,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#35. Carpenters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,480 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 9,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#34. Sheet metal workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,500 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#33. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,520 (#69 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#32. Real estate sales agents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,820 (#42 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

#31. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,140 (#147 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#29 (tie). Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,580 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,830

– Employment: 10,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,580)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($63,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($63,740)

– Job description: Tend, control, or operate power-driven, stationary, or portable pumps and manifold systems to transfer gases, oil, other liquids, slurries, or powdered materials to and from various vessels and processes.

#29 (tie). Terrazzo workers and finishers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,580 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,440

– Employment: 2,970

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,220)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($83,220)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,600)

– Job description: Apply a mixture of cement, sand, pigment, or marble chips to floors, stairways, and cabinet fixtures to fashion durable and decorative surfaces.

#28. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,320 (#51 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#27. Structural iron and steel workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,480 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#26. Electricians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,850 (#48 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#25. Insurance sales agents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $70,650 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#24. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $70,710 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#23. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $70,830 (#179 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#22. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,710 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#21. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $72,650 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#20. Boilermakers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,370 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#19. Brickmasons and blockmasons

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,810 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#18. Property, real estate, and community association managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $75,240 (#66 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#17. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $75,980 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $77,430 (#37 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $77,840 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 11,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#14. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $80,190 (#77 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#13. Glaziers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $80,600 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.

#12. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $81,560 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $81,960 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#10. Millwrights

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $82,680 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#9. Postmasters and mail superintendents

#9. Postmasters and mail superintendents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $83,300 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#8. Detectives and criminal investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,840 (#105 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $88,180 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#6. Power distributors and dispatchers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $88,930 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.

#5. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $90,450 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($128,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($118,710)

— Napa, CA ($116,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments. May hire, train, and supervise farm workers or contract for services to carry out the day-to-day activities of the managed operation. May engage in or supervise planting, cultivating, harvesting, and financial and marketing activities.

#4. Commercial pilots

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $93,130 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $95,740 (#111 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#2. Transportation inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $96,110 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $100,940 (#114 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

