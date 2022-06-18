From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Bridge and lock tenders
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $62,140
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,760
– Employment: 4,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,560)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($64,590)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($62,140)
#49. Insurance sales agents
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $62,420
– #213 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#48. Industrial machinery mechanics
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $62,780
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#47. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $62,820
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#46. Pipelayers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $63,190
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,510
– Employment: 33,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,310)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,510)
— Madison, WI ($70,810)
#45. Occupational health and safety technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $63,840
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#44. Model makers, metal and plastic
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 3,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)
#43. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $64,050
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,360
– Employment: 25,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)
#42. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $64,670
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,240
– Employment: 12,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)
#41. Glaziers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $65,410
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,950
– Employment: 52,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)
— Salem, OR ($78,000)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($74,990)
#40. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $65,960
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#39. Brickmasons and blockmasons
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $66,760
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,430
– Employment: 55,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#38. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,750
– Employment: 54,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#37. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $67,200
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,280
– Employment: 404,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#36. Millwrights
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $67,440
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,260
– Employment: 39,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#35. Real estate brokers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,000
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,490
– Employment: 48,460
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#34. Sheet metal workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,050
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,760
– Employment: 122,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#33. Audio and video technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,430
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,310
– Employment: 50,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,410)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,160)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,430)
#32. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,630
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,400
– Employment: 10,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,630)
#31. Electricians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,640
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,310
– Employment: 650,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#30. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,950
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#29. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $69,360
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#28. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $69,640
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#27. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $69,950
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,960
– Employment: 16,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,000)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($88,350)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,440)
#26. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $70,800
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#25. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,360
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#24. Structural iron and steel workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,710
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,270
– Employment: 68,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)
#23. Private detectives and investigators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,810
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,970
– Employment: 28,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#22. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,960
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#21. Crane and tower operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $72,380
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 43,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#20. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $73,060
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,310
– Employment: 44,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#19. Fire inspectors and investigators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $73,860
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,680
– Employment: 14,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dayton, OH ($116,740)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
#18. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $74,570
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– Employment: 29,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
#17. Tapers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $75,160
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,140
– Employment: 14,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($93,010)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($87,750)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($86,880)
#16. Power plant operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $78,250
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#15. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $80,270
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,670
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#13. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,500
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,330
– Employment: 33,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)
— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)
#12. Detectives and criminal investigators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,760
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#11. Postmasters and mail superintendents
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,510
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#10. Power distributors and dispatchers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,710
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,520
– Employment: 9,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
#9. Transportation inspectors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $86,540
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– Employment: 25,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#8. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,040
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,160
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#6. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,190
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,640
– Employment: 22,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $90,810
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#4. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $91,590
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,440
– Employment: 5,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($104,810)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
#3. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $97,860
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,500
– Employment: 34,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $98,910
– #165 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. Commercial pilots
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $105,030
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
