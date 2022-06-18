Back view of a co-pilot with a pre-flight checklist in her hand sitting by an aircraft captain in the cockpit

From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Bridge and lock tenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,140

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,760

– Employment: 4,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,560)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($64,590)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($62,140)

#49. Insurance sales agents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,420

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#48. Industrial machinery mechanics

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,780

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#47. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,820

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#46. Pipelayers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,190

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,510

– Employment: 33,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,310)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,510)

— Madison, WI ($70,810)

#45. Occupational health and safety technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,840

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#44. Model makers, metal and plastic

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 3,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)

#43. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $64,050

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,360

– Employment: 25,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)

#42. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $64,670

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,240

– Employment: 12,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)

#41. Glaziers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,410

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,950

– Employment: 52,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)

— Salem, OR ($78,000)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($74,990)

#40. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,960

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#39. Brickmasons and blockmasons

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,760

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,430

– Employment: 55,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#38. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,750

– Employment: 54,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#37. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,200

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,280

– Employment: 404,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#36. Millwrights

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,260

– Employment: 39,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#35. Real estate brokers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,000

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,490

– Employment: 48,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#34. Sheet metal workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,050

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,760

– Employment: 122,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#33. Audio and video technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,430

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– Employment: 50,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,410)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,160)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,430)

#32. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,630

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,400

– Employment: 10,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,630)

#31. Electricians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,640

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#30. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,950

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#29. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,360

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#28. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,640

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#27. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,950

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,960

– Employment: 16,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,000)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($88,350)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,440)

#26. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $70,800

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#25. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,360

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,930



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#24. Structural iron and steel workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,710

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,270

– Employment: 68,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)

#23. Private detectives and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,810

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,970

– Employment: 28,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

#22. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#21. Crane and tower operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $72,380

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 43,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#20. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,060

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,310

– Employment: 44,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#19. Fire inspectors and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,860

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,680

– Employment: 14,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dayton, OH ($116,740)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

#18. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,570

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 29,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)

#17. Tapers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $75,160

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,140

– Employment: 14,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($93,010)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($87,750)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($86,880)

#16. Power plant operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $78,250

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#15. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $80,270

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $81,670

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#13. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $83,500

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,330

– Employment: 33,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)

— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)

#12. Detectives and criminal investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,760

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#11. Postmasters and mail superintendents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,510

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– Employment: 12,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#10. Power distributors and dispatchers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,710

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,520

– Employment: 9,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

#9. Transportation inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $86,540

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#8. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,040

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,160

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#6. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,190

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,640

– Employment: 22,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $90,810

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#4. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $91,590

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,440

– Employment: 5,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)

#3. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $97,860

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,500

– Employment: 34,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $98,910

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $105,030

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

