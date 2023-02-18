Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.

#28. Forest and conservation technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $37,530

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,420

– Employment: 30,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)

— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)

#27. Anthropologists and archeologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $45,550

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 6,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)

#26. Agricultural technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,850

– Employment: 13,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,300)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($58,050)

— Corvallis, OR ($57,990)

#25. Chemical technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,040

– Employment: 57,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)

#24. Biological technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,770

– Employment: 76,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)

— Boulder, CO ($68,640)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)

#23. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $51,560

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 34,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#22. Social science research assistants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $53,760

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,430

– Employment: 28,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)

— Columbia, SC ($77,760)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)

#21. Soil and plant scientists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,910

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,290

– Employment: 15,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)

— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)

#20. Foresters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,770

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,710

– Employment: 9,500

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($96,220)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,320)

#19. Conservation scientists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,100

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,230

– Employment: 22,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)

#18. Occupational health and safety technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,840

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#17. Food science technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,580

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,870

– Employment: 11,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($66,580)

— Owensboro, KY ($63,700)

— Columbus, OH ($61,420)

#16. Epidemiologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,660

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,740

– Employment: 8,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)

#15. Forensic science technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,590

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,850

– Employment: 17,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)

#14. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,260

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

#13. Zoologists and wildlife biologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,750

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,300

– Employment: 15,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)

#12. Clinical and counseling psychologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,350

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#11. Food scientists and technologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,940

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 13,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)

— Wichita, KS ($102,100)

#10. School psychologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $76,880

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,770

– Employment: 57,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($116,280)

— El Centro, CA ($116,010)

— Fresno, CA ($115,360)

#9. Urban and regional planners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $77,750

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,310

– Employment: 38,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($119,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)

#8. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $78,720

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#7. Occupational health and safety specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $80,140

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#6. Microbiologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $81,850

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,820

– Employment: 19,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($125,380)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($121,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,340)

#5. Atmospheric and space scientists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,830

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– Employment: 8,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

#4. Hydrologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $87,290

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,780

– Employment: 6,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

#3. Chemists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $87,600

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#2. Economists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $99,670

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,830

– Employment: 15,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)

#1. Physicists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $157,570

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)