Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in St. Louis
MAYA LAB // Shutterstock
#28. Forest and conservation technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $37,530
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,420
– Employment: 30,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)
— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)
Canva
#27. Anthropologists and archeologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $45,550
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 6,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)
Allexxandar // Shutterstock
#26. Agricultural technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $46,160
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,850
– Employment: 13,560
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,300)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($58,050)
— Corvallis, OR ($57,990)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#25. Chemical technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $49,250
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,040
– Employment: 57,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)
tilialucida // Shutterstock
#24. Biological technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $50,090
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,770
– Employment: 76,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)
— Boulder, CO ($68,640)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in St. Louis
photodiem // Shutterstock
#23. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $51,560
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,550
– Employment: 34,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#22. Social science research assistants
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $53,760
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,430
– Employment: 28,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)
— Columbia, SC ($77,760)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)
Canva
#21. Soil and plant scientists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $58,910
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,290
– Employment: 15,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#20. Foresters
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $61,770
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,710
– Employment: 9,500
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($96,220)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,320)
Canva
#19. Conservation scientists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $63,100
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,230
– Employment: 22,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)
You may also like: Most common jobs in St. Louis
Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock
#18. Occupational health and safety technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $63,840
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
ART STOCK CREATIVE // Shutterstock
#17. Food science technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $66,580
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,870
– Employment: 11,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($66,580)
— Owensboro, KY ($63,700)
— Columbus, OH ($61,420)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#16. Epidemiologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $66,660
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,740
– Employment: 8,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)
Canva
#15. Forensic science technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $67,590
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,850
– Employment: 17,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)
Patrizio Martorana // Shutterstock
#14. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,260
– #176 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#13. Zoologists and wildlife biologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,750
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,300
– Employment: 15,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#12. Clinical and counseling psychologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $74,350
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
science photo // Shutterstock
#11. Food scientists and technologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $74,940
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
VH-studio // Shutterstock
#10. School psychologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $76,880
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
Chad McDermott // Shutterstock
#9. Urban and regional planners
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $77,750
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a bachelor’s degree
Csomos Attila // Shutterstock
#8. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $78,720
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock
#7. Occupational health and safety specialists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $80,140
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
angellodeco // Shutterstock
#6. Microbiologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,850
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,820
– Employment: 19,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Knoxville, TN ($125,380)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($121,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,340)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#5. Atmospheric and space scientists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,830
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
Patrizio Martorana // Shutterstock
#4. Hydrologists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $87,290
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis
aslysun // Shutterstock
#3. Chemists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $87,600
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
Petekub // Shutterstock
#2. Economists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $99,670
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,830
– Employment: 15,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)
indukas // Shutterstock
#1. Physicists
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $157,570
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)