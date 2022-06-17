eating colorful vietnamese pho bo with chopsticks from top down view

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

St. Louis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis.

#29. Wasabi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16 S Central Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1710

#28. Hiro Asian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1405 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1920

#27. Thai Country Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6223 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4814

#26. Dao Tien Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 8600 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2504

#25. Thai 202

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $

– Address: 235 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1527

#24. Everest Cafe And Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4145 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3823

#23. Sunisa’s Thai Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6057 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63304-1108

#22. Drunken Fish – Ballpark Village

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 Clark Ave Suite 104, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1719

#21. Thai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2031 Dorsett Vlg, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-2207

#20. Cate Zone Chinese Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8148 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2023

#19. Sesame Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10500 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1110

#18. Indo Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1641D Tower Grove Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2261

#17. Lu Lu Seafood

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8224 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2709

#16. Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12033 Manchester Rd Des Peres Shopping Center, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-4416

#15. Stir Crazy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10598 Old Olive St, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141

#14. Cafe Mochi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3221 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1013

#13. Wonton King

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8116 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2023

#12. Little Saigon Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1408

#11. Bamboo Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 214 N 4th St, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1902

#10. Pad Thai

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12676 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128-2746

#9. Fork & Stix

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 549 Rosedale Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1432

#8. The King & I

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3157 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1020

#7. Pearl Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8416 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-7136

#6. Sen Thai Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1237

#5. Kobe Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105

#4. Zen Thai And Japanese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9250 Watson Rd, Crestwood, Saint Louis, MO 63126-1510

#3. Corner 17

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6631 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4544

#2. Pho Grand

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3195 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1022

#1. Mai Lee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8396 Musick Memorial Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63144-2914

