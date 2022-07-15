vietnamese pho with spicy sriracha sauce shot top down

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

St. Louis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#30. DD Mau

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 11982 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-2506

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Dao Tien Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 8600 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Thai 202

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 235 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1527

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Everest Cafe And Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4145 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3823

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Sunisa’s Thai Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6057 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63304-1108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area

Tripadvisor

#25. Thai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2031 Dorsett Vlg, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-2207

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Thai Nivas Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11054 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141-7615

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Cate Zone Chinese Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8148 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Sesame Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10500 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Indo Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1641D Tower Grove Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2261

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Lu Lu Seafood

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8224 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2709

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12033 Manchester Rd Des Peres Shopping Center, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-4416

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Pei Wei Asian Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11430 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-7109

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Nudo House STL

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 11423 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-7108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Cafe Mochi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3221 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1013

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#15. Wonton King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8116 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Little Saigon Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bamboo Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 214 N 4th St, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1902

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Pad Thai

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12676 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128-2746

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Fork & Stix

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 549 Rosedale Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1432

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How St. Louis feels about climate change

Tripadvisor

#10. The King & I

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3157 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Pearl Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8416 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-7136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Sen Thai Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1237

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Seoul Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 6665 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4544

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Kobe Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Zen Thai And Japanese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9250 Watson Rd, Crestwood, Saint Louis, MO 63126-1510

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Corner 17

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6631 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4544

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Lona’s Lil Eats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 2199 California Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Pho Grand

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3195 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Mai Lee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8396 Musick Memorial Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63144-2914

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to St. Louis