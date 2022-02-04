Highest-rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Merchant cook soy sauce on top of delicious Chinese steamed rice noodle rolls, beautifully arranged in white plate ready to serve customer in local restaurant.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

St. Louis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis.

#29. Wasabi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16 S Central Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1710

#28. Hiro Asian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1405 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1920

#27. Thai Country Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6223 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4814

#26. Dao Tien Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 8600 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2504

#25. Thai 202

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $

– Address: 235 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1527

#24. Everest Cafe And Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4145 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3823

#23. Sunisa’s Thai Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6057 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63304-1108

#22. Drunken Fish – Ballpark Village

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 Clark Ave Suite 104, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1719

#21. Thai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2031 Dorsett Vlg, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-2207

#20. Cate Zone Chinese Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8148 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2023

#19. Sesame Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10500 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1110

#18. Indo Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1641D Tower Grove Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2261

#17. Lu Lu Seafood

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8224 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2709

#16. Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12033 Manchester Rd Des Peres Shopping Center, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-4416

#15. Stir Crazy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10598 Old Olive St, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141

#14. Cafe Mochi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3221 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1013

#13. Wonton King

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8116 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2023

#12. Little Saigon Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1408

#11. Bamboo Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 214 N 4th St, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1902

#10. Pad Thai

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12676 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128-2746

#9. Fork & Stix

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 549 Rosedale Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1432

#8. The King & I

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3157 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1020

#7. Pearl Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8416 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-7136

#6. Sen Thai Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1237

#5. Kobe Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105

#4. Zen Thai And Japanese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9250 Watson Rd, Crestwood, Saint Louis, MO 63126-1510

#3. Corner 17

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6631 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4544

#2. Pho Grand

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3195 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1022

#1. Mai Lee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8396 Musick Memorial Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63144-2914

