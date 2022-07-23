Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#27. MS Piggies Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10612 Page Ave St. Louis, Saint Louis, MO 63132-1204

#26. Bootleggin’ BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1933 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1623

#25. The Midwestern

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 900 Spruce St, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1105

#24. Red The BBQ Man

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 304 S Florissant Rd, Ferguson, Saint Louis, MO 63135-2738

#23. J. Smugs Gastropit

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2130 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2917

#22. Honey Pit Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 951 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6036

#21. Smoki O’S BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 1545 N Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2304

#20. Bandana’s BBQ – Sunset Hills

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11750 Gravois Rd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1804

#19. BEAST Butcher & Block

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4156 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3847

#18. Smokee Mo’s St. Louis BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 110 Old Meramec Station Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63021

#17. Salt And Smoke

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 392 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1247

#16. The Stellar Hog

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5623 Leona St, Saint Louis, MO 63116-2907

#15. Bandana’s BBQ – Florissant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8234 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-7107

#14. BBQ Saloon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4900 Laclede Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1404

#13. Gobble Stop Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1227 Castillons Arcade Plz, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-4403

#12. Smoking Barrels BBQ – St. Louis

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5641 South Kingshighway Boulevard, Saint Louis, MO 63109

#11. Bandana’s BBQ – Maryland Heights

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12222 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-2408

#10. Sawmill BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4060 Mississippi Ave, Cahokia, IL 62206-1076

#9. Salt + Smoke

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5625 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-3435

#8. Roper’s Ribs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6929 W Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63136-3638

#7. Adam’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2819 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2620

#6. Dalie’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2951 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3377

#5. The Shaved Duck

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (706 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2900 Virginia Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1227

#4. Sugarfire Smoke House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,195 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 605 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1207

#3. Salt + Smoke

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (741 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6525 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4502

#2. Bogart’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,353 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1627 S 9th St Soulard area, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3827

#1. Pappy’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,041 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3106 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1213

