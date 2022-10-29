Alexey Andr Tkachenko // Shutterstock

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#18. Schlafly Tap Room

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: St. Louis Lambert Airport STL Concourse C, Saint Louis, MO

#17. J Greene’s Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10017 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-1825

#16. Rockwell Beer Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1320 S Vandeventer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2325

#15. Tamm Avenue Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1227 Tamm Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-3442

#14. Pint Size Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3825 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63109-1238

#13. Flannery’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Irish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1324 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1940

#12. Field House Pub & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 510 Theresa Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63103

#11. The Amsterdam Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3175 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63116-1932

#10. Wheelhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Spruce Street, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1120

#9. O’Fallon Brewery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 45 Progress Pkwy, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-3701

#8. Sasha’s On Shaw

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4069 Shaw Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3621

#7. International Tap House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1711 S 9th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3901

#6. 4 Hands Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1220 S 8th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3610

#5. Vitale’s Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2130 Marconi Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3108

#4. Hammerstone’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2028 S 9th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3934

#3. The Biergarten

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bars & Pubs, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12th St. Lynch, Anheuser-Busch Brewery, Saint Louis, MO 63118

#2. Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4465 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2113

#1. The Civil Life Brewing Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 3714 Holt Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63116-2614

