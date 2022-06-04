Story name: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/highest-rated-breakfast-restaurants-st-louis-according-tripadvisor

Written by: Stacker

Description: Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor.

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Boardwalk Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 600 E Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119-3219

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Blondie’s Coffee, Wine & Dessert Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1301 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1918

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. The Barn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1015 S Sappington Rd, Crestwood, Saint Louis, MO 63126-1004

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. The Daily Bread Bakery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11719 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131-4616

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Spencer’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 233 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-4305

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3427 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Rooster South Grand

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3150 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. White Knight Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1801 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1722

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. The Station Grille – Union Station a DoubleTree by Hilton

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1820 Market St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2274

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Breakfast & Burger House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 10024 Gravois Rd, Affton, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4024

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Chris’ at The Docket

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 N Tucker Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1931

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8817 Ladue Rd, Ladue, Saint Louis, MO 63124-2045

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 742 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6716

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Florissant City Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1060 Rue Saint Francois St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4928

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13645 Big Bend Rd Ste 105 Suite 105, Saint Louis, MO 63122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Half & Half

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Winslow’s Home

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7213 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 491 S Kirkwood Rd Woodbine Center, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Soulard Coffee Garden Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 910 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3922

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8001 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1706

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Chris’ Pancake & Dining

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2761

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. City Coffee & Creperie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 36 N Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Benton Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2901 Salena Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1725

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2812

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Russell’s On Macklind

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5400 Murdoch Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2843

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Rooster

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (945 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1104 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Chili Mac’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 510 Pine St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1811

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 731 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Kingside Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 236 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1506

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Southwest Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 6803 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2625

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor