With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Spencer’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 233 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-4305

#29. Breakfast & Burger House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 10024 Gravois Rd, Affton, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4024

#28. Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3427 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1201

#27. Rooster South Grand

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3150 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1023

#26. White Knight Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1801 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1722

#25. The Station Grille – Union Station a DoubleTree by Hilton

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1820 Market St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2274

#24. Snarf’s MX Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 614 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1298

#23. Chris’ at The Docket

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 N Tucker Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1931

#22. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8817 Ladue Rd, Ladue, Saint Louis, MO 63124-2045

#21. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 742 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6716

#20. Florissant City Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1060 Rue Saint Francois St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4928

#19. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13645 Big Bend Rd Ste 105 Suite 105, Saint Louis, MO 63122

#18. Half & Half

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3720

#17. Winslow’s Home

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7213 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4105

#16. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 491 S Kirkwood Rd Woodbine Center, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6119

#15. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8001 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1706

#14. Donut Drive In

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6525 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109-4106

#13. Chris’ Pancake & Dining

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2761

#12. Nathaniel Reid Bakery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11243 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-1122

#11. Benton Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2901 Salena Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1725

#10. City Coffee House & Creperie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 36 N Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710

#9. Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2812

#8. Russell’s On Macklind

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5400 Murdoch Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2843

#7. Rooster

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (951 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1104 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1104

#6. Chili Mac’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 510 Pine St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1811

#5. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 731 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131

#4. Kingside Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 236 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1506

#3. Southwest Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6803 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2625

#2. The Mud House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 Cherokee St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3224

#1. Old Town Donut Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 510 N New Florissant Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4802

