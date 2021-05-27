Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Red Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 315 Chestnut St lobby of Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Gateway Arch, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Spencer’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 233 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-4305

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Hammerstone’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2028 S 9th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3934

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3427 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Eclipse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6177 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Chris’ at The Docket

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 N Tucker Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1931

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Rooster South Grand

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3150 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Breakfast & Burger House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 10024 Gravois Rd, Affton, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4024

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. White Knight Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1801 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1722

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. The Station Grille – Union Station a DoubleTree by Hilton

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1820 Market St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2274

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 742 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6716

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Florissant City Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1060 Rue Saint Francois St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4928

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8817 Ladue Rd, Ladue, Saint Louis, MO 63124-2045

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Soulard Coffee Garden Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 910 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3922

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13645 Big Bend Rd Ste 105 Suite 105, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3980

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 491 S Kirkwood Rd Woodbine Center, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Winslow’s Home

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7213 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Half & Half

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8001 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1706

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. City Coffee & Creperie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 36 N Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Benton Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2901 Salena Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1725

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Cafe Osage

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4605 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1816

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2812

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Rooster

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (928 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1104 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Chili Mac’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 510 Pine St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1811

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Russell’s On Macklind

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5400 Murdoch Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2843

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 731 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Kingside Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 236 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1912

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Chris’ Pancake & Dining

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2761

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Southwest Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: Mexican, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6803 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2625

– Read more on Tripadvisor