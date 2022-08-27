Panckes with butter and syrup with coffee in the background (Getty)

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Chris’ at The Docket

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 N Tucker Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1931

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Brio Italian Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (372 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 South Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Tree House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3177 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1043

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8001 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1706

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 491 S Kirkwood Rd Woodbine Center, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Winslow’s Home

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7213 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Panorama at the Saint Louis Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Fine Arts Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1331

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Lulu’s Local Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3201 S Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1013

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13645 Big Bend Rd Ste 105 Suite 105, Saint Louis, MO 63122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8817 Ladue Rd, Ladue, Saint Louis, MO 63124-2045

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. BrickTop’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10342 Clayton Rd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2914

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Rooster South Grand

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3150 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Half & Half

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Chili Mac’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 510 Pine St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1811

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Vin de Set

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2017 Chouteau Ave Ste C, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#15. City Coffee House & Creperie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 36 N Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Chris’ Pancake & Dining

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2761

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Benton Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2901 Salena Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1725

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Kingside Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 236 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1506

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2812

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#10. Polite Society

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1923 Park Ave Lafayette Square, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2536

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Billy G’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 131 W Argonne Dr, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-4201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Southwest Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6803 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2625

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Russell’s On Macklind

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5400 Murdoch Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2843

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Brasserie by Niche

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4580 Laclede Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#5. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 731 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Mud House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 Cherokee St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3224

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Rooster

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (953 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1104 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Bristol Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (558 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Hendel’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 599 Saint Denis St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4735

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor