Highest-rated cheap eats in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in St. Louis that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Protzel’s Delicatessen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 7608 Wydown Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-2642

#29. Taqueria El Bronco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 2812 Cherokee St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3016

#28. Southwest Market Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 5224 Columbia Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1442

#27. Erio’s Pizza & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 4434 Woodson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63134-3702

#26. Pho Long

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 8627 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2503

#25. Olivette Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 9638 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63132-3002

#24. Kaldi’s Coffee House at Citygarden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Address: 808 Chestnut St City Garden Location, Saint Louis, MO 63101-2515

#23. Smoki O’S BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 1545 N Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-2304

#22. Mama Toscano’s Ravioli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Address: 2201 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951

#21. Mauhaus Cat Cafe & Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Address: 3101 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143-3909

#20. Boardwalk Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 600 E Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119-3219

#19. Carl’s Delicatessen Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 6401 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1810

#18. Venice Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 1901 Pestalozzi St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1722

#17. Medina Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

– Address: 1327 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1918

#16. Guerrilla Street Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Filipino, Asian

– Address: 3559 Arsenal St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-2003

#15. Vinnie’s Italian Beef & Gyros

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek

– Address: 3208 Ivanhoe Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2226

#14. Chuck-a-Burger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 9025 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Overland, Saint Louis, MO 63114-4245

#13. Vitale’s Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Address: 2130 Marconi Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3108

#12. Angelo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 4814 Parker Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033-4665

#11. Spencer’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 233 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-4305

#10. White Knight Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1801 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1722

#9. Carl’s Drive In

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 9033 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63144-2623

#8. Breakfast & Burger House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 10024 Gravois Rd, Affton, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4024

#7. Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 3427 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63139-1201

#6. Florissant City Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1060 Rue Saint Francois St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4928

#5. The Civil Life Brewing Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 3714 Holt Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63116-2614

#4. Hodak’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2100 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2846

#3. Chili Mac’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 510 Pine St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1811

#2. Mission Taco Joint – Delmar Loop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 6235 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4814

#1. Southwest Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Address: 6803 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2625

