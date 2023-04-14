Delicious take out order of crispy breaded chicken with chow mein noodles in a styro foam box.

Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#18. Wei Hong Bakery Chinese Arts

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3175 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1021

#17. China Garden

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 229 Lamp and Lantern Vlg, Town and Country, Saint Louis, MO 63017-8209

#16. Chinese Noodle Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 6138 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1204

#15. China House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: not available

– Address: 11247 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, Saint Louis, MO 63044-2702

#14. China One

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: not available

– Address: 2012 Dorsett Road Dorsett Village, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-2208

#13. Red Door Chinese Eatery

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 217 N 7th St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-2304

#12. Wok Express

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 12209 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-2407

#11. Joy Luck Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 8030 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63144-2818

#10. Lu Lu Seafood

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8224 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2709

#9. Chef Hsu’s Hunan Star

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13239 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1707

#8. Yen Ching

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1012 S Brentwood Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1127

#7. Pei Wei Asian Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11430 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-7109

#6. Sesame Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10500 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1110

#5. Lemay Wok

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4530 Lemay Ferry Rd Ste H, Saint Louis, MO 63129-1600

#4. Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12033 Manchester Rd Des Peres Shopping Center, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-4416

#3. Cate Zone Chinese Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8148 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2023

#2. Wonton King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8116 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2023

#1. Corner 17

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6631 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4544

