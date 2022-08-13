Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Gelateria Del Leone

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3197 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Vincent Van Donut

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 40 N Central Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3813

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 7376 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143-3108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 8130 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119-3205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Gooey Louie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 67 Forum Shopping Center Located at The Trolley Stop Bakery, Saint Louis, MO 63017

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a bachelor’s degree

Tripadvisor

#24. The Donut Stop

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1101 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1747

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. La Patisserie Chouquette

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1626 Tower Grove Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (387 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1062 St. Louis Galleria Parkway, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1149

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Helfer’s Pastries

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 380 Saint Ferdinand St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-5918

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Vitale’s Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2130 Marconi Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area

Tripadvisor

#19. Park Avenue Coffee

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 417 N 10th St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1303

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. The Cup

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 28 Maryland Plz Rear ST, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1526

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Andy’s Frozen Custard (Kirkwood)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 311 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6117

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Sweet Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2203 S 39th St, Saint Louis, MO 63110-4019

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. La Bonne Bouchee

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12344 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6443

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in St. Louis metro area

Tripadvisor

#14. Cyrano’s Coffee Cafe & Dessert

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 603 E Lockwood Ave Old Orchard area of Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119-3218

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8509 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63124-2110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Ices Plain & Fancy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2256 S 39th St, Saint Louis, MO 63110-4020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 389 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1245

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Gelato Di Riso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5204 Wilson Ave St. Louis, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3138

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#9. Donut Drive In

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6525 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109-4106

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Fritz’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1055 Saint Catherine St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4944

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Nathaniel Reid Bakery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11243 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-1122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Bailey’s Chocolate Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1915 Park Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2536

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Old Town Donut Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 510 N New Florissant Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4802

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1637 S. 18th Street, Saint Louis, MO 63104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Crown Candy Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,036 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1401 Saint Louis Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63106-3920

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,662 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6726 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2533

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Missouri Baking Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (715 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2027 Edwards St, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3033

– Read more on Tripadvisor