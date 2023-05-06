Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Missouri on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Historic Downtown Branson

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (921)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

#29. Old Courthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,054)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 11 N 4th St, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1810

#28. Pirtle Winery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (431)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 502 Spring St, Weston, MO 64098-1230

#27. Ozark Distillery and Brewery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (270)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 1684 Highway Kk, Osage Beach, MO 65065-4815

#26. Arcade City Branson

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (544)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks

– Address: 715 Branson Landing Blvd, Branson, MO 65616-2098

#25. Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (567)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 2400 S Scenic Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-3220

#24. Lone Elk Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1 Lone Elk Park, Saint Louis, MO 63088-2032

#23. City Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (753)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 801 Market St, Saint Louis, MO 63101

#22. Stone Hill Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (718)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 1110 Stone Hill Hwy, Hermann, MO 65041-1280

#21. Ulysses S. Grant National Historical Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (548)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 7400 Grant Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-1801

#20. Elephant Rocks State Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (366)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 7406 Highway 21, Belleview, MO 63623-7390

#19. Table Rock State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: not available

#18. Table Rock Dam

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776)

– Type of activity: Dams

– Address: not available

#17. Boulevard Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (660)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 2501 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-2345

#16. Saint Louis Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,514)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 5050 Oakland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1460

#15. Branson Landing Fountain Show

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,359)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Fountains

– Address: 100 Branson Landing Blvd Branson Landing, Branson, MO 65616-2097



#14. St. Charles Historic District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,394)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#13. Country Club Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,894)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 4706 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112-1934

#12. Saint Louis Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,453)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1 Fine Arts Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1380

#11. Table Rock Lake

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,320)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water

– Address: not available

#10. Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,018)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 483 Hatchery Rd, Branson, MO 65616-8971

#9. Ha Ha Tonka State Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (844)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 1491 State Road D, Camdenton, MO 65020-6233

#8. Branson Landing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,668)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 100 Branson Landing Blvd, Branson, MO 65616-2097

#7. Union Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,545)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108-2410

#6. Grant’s Farm

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,363)

– Type of activity: Farms

– Address: 10501 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-1899

#5. College of the Ozarks

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,164)

– Type of activity: Lookouts • Gardens

– Address: 1 Opportunity Ave, Point Lookout, MO 65726-9300

#4. Forest Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,487)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: Concourse Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63110

#3. Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,097)

– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 4431 Lindell Blvd at Newstead Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2403

#2. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,305)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111-1818

#1. St. Louis Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,625)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 1 Government Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1332

