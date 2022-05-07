Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in St. Louis?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in St. Louis. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Casa Juarez

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12710 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043

#29. La Catrina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5220 Hampton Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63109

#28. El Maguey

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12315 Natural Bridge Rd, Bridgeton, Saint Louis, MO 63044-2020

#27. Taco & Ice Cream Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $

– Address: 2738 Cherokee St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3031

#26. Taqueria Durango

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 10238 Page Ave., Overland, Saint Louis, MO

#25. Laredo on Lafayette Square

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2001 Park Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2538

#24. El Tapatio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3279 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2325

#23. El Indio Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9865 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119-1243

#22. Cantina Laredo

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7710 Forsyth Blvd Centene Plaza, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

#21. Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9748 Manchester Rd St. Louis, MO, Saint Louis, MO 63119-1347

#20. Taqueria El Bronco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2812 Cherokee St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3016

#19. Pueblo Solis

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5127 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-3114

#18. Chimi’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 N Highway 67 St Florissant Meadows Shopping Center, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-5104

#17. Nixta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1621 Tower Grove Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2205

#16. Amigos Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-4008

#15. Spare No Rib

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2200 Gravois Ave Suite 101, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2812

#14. Club Taco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 N Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-4030

#13. Chimi’s Fresh-Mex

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2435 Woodson Rd, Overland, Saint Louis, MO 63114-5456

#12. Mission Taco Joint – Central West End

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 398 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108

#11. La Fuentes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 680 N Us Highway 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031

#10. Gringo Tacos and Burgers

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 635 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1207

#9. El Burro Loco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 313 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108

#8. Canyon Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1707 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63131

#7. Tequila Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5496 Baumgartner Rd Ste 119, Saint Louis, MO 63129-2834

#6. Mi Ranchito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 887 Kingsland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63130-3113

#5. Rosalita’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1237 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1903

#4. Ruiz’ Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 901 N US Hwy 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-2917

#3. Mission Taco Joint – Historic Soulard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 908 Lafayette Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104

#2. Mission Taco Joint – Delmar Loop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 6235 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4814

#1. Chava’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 925 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3921

