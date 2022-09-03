Homemade Meat Gyro with Tzatziki Sauce, tomatos and French Fries

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the cut, and to discover new spots you haven’t been to yet.

#16. Taste of Lebanon

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 331 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1209

#15. Olympia Kebob House & Taverna

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1543 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1938

#14. Soco Gyros & Deli

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 5530 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-6956

#13. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 8143 Maryland Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3720

#12. Gyro Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $

– Address: 5496 Baumgartner Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63129-2834

#11. Aya SOFIA Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Turkish, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6671 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2526

#10. Al-Tarboush

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 602 Westgate Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4729

#9. Taste of Persia

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3189 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1022

#8. The Benevolent King

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7268 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2438

#7. Sheesh Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Turkish, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3226 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1014

#6. Medina Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 1327 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1918

#5. Vine Mediterranean Cafe and Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3171 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1021

#4. Cafe Natasha

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3200 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1014

#3. Ranoush

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6501 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4502

#2. Sultan Mediterranean Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4200 Manchester Ave Corner of Boyle & Manchester, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3826

#1. Sameem Afghan Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4341 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2137

