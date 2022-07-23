There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Bono’s Pizzaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 4500 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2238

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. MOD Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 8855 Ladue Rd Ste K, Ladue, Saint Louis, MO 63124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Monte Bello Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3662 Weber Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1156

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Basso

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7036 Clayton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1915

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Pizza Head

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1025

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Failoni Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6715 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-3524

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Samwiches

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 701 N 15th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1925

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Grassi’s Ristorante & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10450 German Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2723

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Crushed Red

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8007 Maryland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3717

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 122 E Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#20. Epic Pizza And Subs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1711 S 9th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14171 Clayton Rd, Town and Country, Saint Louis, MO 63017-8355

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Farotto’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9525 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, Saint Louis, MO 63119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. JJ Twig’s Pizza & Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2964 Dougherty Ferry Road, Saint Louis, MO 63122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Angelo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 4814 Parker Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033-4665

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#15. Vito’s Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Pirrone’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1775 Washington St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033-5442

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1928 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3951

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mellow Mushroom St. Louis

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3811 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Pi Pizza In The Central West E

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 400 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#10. twinOak Wood-Fired Fare

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Strassner Dr, Brentwood, Saint Louis, MO 63144-1875

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9568 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119-1313

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Pastaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. PW Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2017 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Guido’s Pizzeria and Tapas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5046 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis

Tripadvisor

#5. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 124 N Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Pi Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (624 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 610 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1298

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Pi Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6144 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Anthonino’s Taverna LLC

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (756 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2225 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 559 N and South Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-3920

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor