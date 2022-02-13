Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis

Missouri

by: Stacker

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#29. Nick & Elena’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3007 Woodson Rd, Overland, Saint Louis, MO 63114-4705
#28. Bono’s Pizzaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 4500 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2238
#27. MOD Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 8855 Ladue Rd Ste K, Ladue, Saint Louis, MO 63124
#26. Monte Bello Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3662 Weber Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1156
#25. Pizza Head

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1025
#24. Failoni Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6715 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-3524
#23. Basso

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7036 Clayton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1915
#22. Grassi’s Ristorante & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10450 German Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2723
#21. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 122 E Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119
#20. Epic Pizza And Subs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1711 S 9th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3901
#19. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 14171 Clayton Rd, Town and Country, Saint Louis, MO 63017-8355
#18. Farotto’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9525 Manchester Rd, Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119
#17. JJ Twig’s Pizza & Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2964 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3366
#16. Angelo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 4814 Parker Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033-4665
#15. Vito’s Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1020
#14. Pirrone’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1775 Washington St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033-5442
#13. Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1928 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3951
#12. Mellow Mushroom St. Louis

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3811 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127
#11. Pi Pizza In The Central West E

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 400 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108
#10. twinOak Wood-Fired Fare

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1201 Strassner Dr, Brentwood, Saint Louis, MO 63144-1875
#9. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9568 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119-1313
#8. Pastaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810
#7. PW Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2017 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3020
#6. Guido’s Pizzeria and Tapas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5046 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3022
#5. Pi Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 610 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1298
#4. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 124 N Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122
#3. Pi Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6144 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1204
#2. Anthonino’s Taverna LLC

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (736 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2225 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951
#1. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 559 N and South Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-3920
