There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#29. Nick & Elena’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3007 Woodson Rd, Overland, Saint Louis, MO 63114-4705

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Bono’s Pizzaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 4500 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2238

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. MOD Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 8855 Ladue Rd Ste K, Ladue, Saint Louis, MO 63124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Monte Bello Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3662 Weber Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1156

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Pizza Head

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1025

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Failoni Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6715 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-3524

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Basso

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7036 Clayton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1915

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Grassi’s Ristorante & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10450 German Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2723

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 122 E Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Epic Pizza And Subs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1711 S 9th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14171 Clayton Rd, Town and Country, Saint Louis, MO 63017-8355

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Farotto’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9525 Manchester Rd, Webster Groves, Saint Louis, MO 63119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. JJ Twig’s Pizza & Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2964 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3366

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Angelo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 4814 Parker Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033-4665

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Vito’s Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Pirrone’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1775 Washington St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033-5442

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1928 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3951

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Mellow Mushroom St. Louis

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3811 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Pi Pizza In The Central West E

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 400 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. twinOak Wood-Fired Fare

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Strassner Dr, Brentwood, Saint Louis, MO 63144-1875

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9568 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119-1313

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Pastaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. PW Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2017 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Guido’s Pizzeria and Tapas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5046 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Pi Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 610 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1298

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 124 N Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Pi Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6144 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Anthonino’s Taverna LLC

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (736 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2225 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 559 N and South Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-3920

– Read more on Tripadvisor