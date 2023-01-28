Dish of filet mignon and vegetables with glass of red wine

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, St. Louis has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Vin de Set

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2017 Chouteau Ave Ste C, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Citizen Kane’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Square One Brewery & Distillery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1727 Park Ave Park & 18th Street in Lafayette Square, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2941

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. LoRusso’s Cucina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3121 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2412

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Twisted Tree

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Kobe Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Acero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7266 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2438

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Pastaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. 801 Chophouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Cafe Napoli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Brasserie by Niche

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4580 Laclede Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Trattoria Marcella

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63109-1232

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Lombardo’s Trattoria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 201 S 20th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2222

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1004 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1306

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Zia’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,019 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5256 Wilson Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3138

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Anthonino’s Taverna

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (764 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2225 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Carmine’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Oceano Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 44 North Brentwood Drive, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Bristol Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Maggiano’s Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 Russell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3944

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Kreis Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Fountain on Locust

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (648 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Dining bars

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3037 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1328

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Charlie Gitto’s On the Hill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,034 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5226 Shaw Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Tony’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (480 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Eleven Eleven Mississippi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1111 Mississippi Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2437

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Crossing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7823 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3307

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Hendel’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (522 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 599 Saint Denis St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4735

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor