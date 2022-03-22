With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Pi Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6144 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1204

#29. Lombardo’s Trattoria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 201 S 20th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2222

#28. Sugarfire Smoke House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 605 Washington Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1207

#27. Fox and Hounds

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6300 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63117-2500

#26. Maggiano’s Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1122

#25. Bristol Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717

#24. Oceano Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 44 North Brentwood Drive, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710

#23. Cafe Napoli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1810

#22. Fitz’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6605 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4504

#21. Russell’s On Macklind

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5400 Murdoch Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2843

#20. Zia’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,002 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5256 Wilson Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3138

#19. The Shaved Duck

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (703 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2900 Virginia Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1227

#18. Salt + Smoke

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (729 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6525 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4502

#17. Kreis Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748

#16. Kobe Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105

#15. Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1004 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1306

#14. John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 Russell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3944

#13. Broadway Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,539 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 736 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1602

#12. Twisted Tree

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005

#11. Tony’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429

#10. Charlie Gitto’s On the Hill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,008 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5226 Shaw Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110

#9. Anthonino’s Taverna LLC

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (736 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2225 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951

#8. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 559 N and South Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-3920

#7. Eleven Eleven Mississippi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1111 Mississippi Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2437

#6. Fountain on Locust

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (625 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3037 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1328

#5. Grbic Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: European, Eastern European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4071 Keokuk St, Saint Louis, MO 63116-3513

#4. Stacked STL

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7637 Ivory Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63111-3347

#3. The Crossing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7823 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3307

#2. Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128

#1. Hendel’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 599 Saint Denis St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4735

