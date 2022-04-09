Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.

#26. Lu Lu Seafood

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8224 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2709

#25. Drunken Fish – Westport Plaza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 639 Westport Plaza Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63146

#24. Blue Ocean Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6335 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4721

#23. Yellowbelly

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4659 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-3701

#22. Sister Cities Cajun and BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3550 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3204

#21. Drunken Fish – Ballpark Village

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 Clark Ave Suite 104, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1719

#20. Drunken Fish – Central West End

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Maryland Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1501

#19. Red Lobster

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12235 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, Saint Louis, MO 63044

#18. Red Lobster

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2381 Maplewood Commons Dr, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143

#17. Blk Mkt Eats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9 S Vandeventer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-3221

#16. The Mad Crab

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8080 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2021

#15. Red Lobster

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5733 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63123

#14. Red Lobster

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9838 Watson Road, Crestwood, Saint Louis, MO 63126

#13. St. Ferdinand Fish Fry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $

– Address: 1765 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-5403

#12. Storming Crab

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1242 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7253

#11. Bait

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Arabic

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4239 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2915

#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105

#9. Landry’s Seafood House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1820 Market St #350 Union Station, Saint Louis, MO 63103

#8. Surf & Sirloin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806

#7. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8780 Eager Road, Brentwood, Saint Louis, MO 63144

#6. 801 Fish

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 172 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3434

#5. Peacemaker Lobster and Crab Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1831 Sidney St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2857

#4. Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12528 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6365

#3. Oceano Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 44 North Brentwood Drive, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710

#2. Bristol Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717

#1. Broadway Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,540 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 736 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1602

