Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.

#25. Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128

#24. Weber Grill Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1147 Saint Louis Galleria, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1159

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2317 N Highway 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033

#22. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1137 Saint Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117

#21. 1904 Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 777 River City Casino Blvd River City Casino, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1019

#20. Carnivore

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5257 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3002

#19. Surf & Sirloin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806

#18. Final Cut Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 777 Casino Center Dr Hollywood Casino, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043

#17. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3642 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127

#16. Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2101 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3006

#15. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 101 S Hanley Rd Suite 250, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105

#14. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1220 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7225

#13. Sam’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10205 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4029

#12. Tucker’s Place

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3939 Union Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4322

#11. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1855 S. Lindbergh, Saint Louis, MO 63131

#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105

#9. J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730

#8. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 315 Chestnut St Hyatt Hotel, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813

#7. Citizen Kane’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809

#6. Tucker’s Place Soulard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2117 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-4128

#5. The Tenderloin Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 232 N Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1276

#4. 801 Chophouse St. Louis

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429

#3. Carmine’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809

#2. Kreis Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748

#1. Twisted Tree

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005

