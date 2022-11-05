The majority of beers are best served cold, but some stouts and other dark beers should be served at room temperature.

The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume.

Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double stouts), Russian imperial stouts, but there are also oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, oyster stouts, blonde stouts, barrel-aged pastry stouts, and more—and they all have varying flavor profiles, colors, and alcohol strengths.

Stacker compiled a list of the best stouts from Missouri using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 stouts per brewery were included. Accompanying each stout is its brewery, its rating on BeerAdvocate, the stout type, and its ABV. Are you interested in expanding your horizons past the most mainstream of the stouts? Check out the best stouts brewed in your very own state.

BeerAdvocate

#22. Zavtrak

– Rating: 4.29 (55 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.40%

– Brewery: Narrow Gauge Brewing Company

BeerAdvocate

#21. Forever Darkness

– Rating: 4.54 (11 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 19.00%

– Brewery: Side Project Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#20. Madagascar – Maple

– Rating: 4.36 (27 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: 4 Hands Brewing Co.

BeerAdvocate

#19. Symmetry

– Rating: 4.53 (12 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.00%

– Brewery: Side Project Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#18. MILF (Mother’s Imperial Liquid Fantasy)

– Rating: 4.27 (466 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Mother’s Brewing Company

BeerAdvocate

#17. Brewer’s Choice 2021: Five Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout

– Rating: 4.36 (45 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.30%

– Brewery: Boulevard Brewing Co.

BeerAdvocate

#16. Magic Drip

– Rating: 4.32 (95 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.50%

– Brewery: Boulevard Brewing Co.

BeerAdvocate

#15. Peanut Butter & Stout

– Rating: 4.46 (23 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: Narrow Gauge Brewing Company

BeerAdvocate

#14. Achromatic Vibes

– Rating: 4.47 (22 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.00%

– Brewery: Shared Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#13. Derivation Blend #15

– Rating: 4.67 (11 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.00%

– Brewery: Side Project Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#12. Coffee Shop Vibes

– Rating: 4.43 (45 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Shared Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#11. Coffee Shop Vibes – Colombian

– Rating: 4.47 (56 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Shared Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#10. Generational

– Rating: 4.6 (26 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.00%

– Brewery: Side Project Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#9. Bubble Wrap

– Rating: 4.63 (27 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.50%

– Brewery: Side Project Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#8. Madagascar

– Rating: 4.44 (936 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 9.30%

– Brewery: 4 Hands Brewing Co.

BeerAdvocate

#7. Morning Vibes

– Rating: 4.55 (59 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Shared Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#6. Abraxas – Coffee

– Rating: 4.47 (755 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.50%

– Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales

BeerAdvocate

#5. Abraxas

– Rating: 4.47 (3,085 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.50%

– Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales

BeerAdvocate

#4. Barrel-Aged Sump Coffee Stout

– Rating: 4.51 (645 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales

BeerAdvocate

#3. Coconut Vibes

– Rating: 4.63 (196 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Shared Brewing

BeerAdvocate

#2. Maman

– Rating: 4.62 (441 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.50%

– Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales

BeerAdvocate

#1. Abraxas – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.73 (1,654 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales

