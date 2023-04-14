Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. The Gateway Arch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,549)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Observation Decks & Towers

– Address: 11 N 4th St Gateway Arch National Park, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1810

#29. St. Louis Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,620)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 1 Government Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1332

#28. Missouri Botanical Garden

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,431)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 4344 Shaw Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2291

#27. City Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,634)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 750 N 16th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1925

#26. Busch Stadium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,931)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 700 Clark Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1727

#25. Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,094)

– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 4431 Lindell Blvd at Newstead Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2403

#24. Forest Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,486)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: Concourse Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63110

#23. Grant’s Farm

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,363)

– Type of activity: Farms

– Address: 10501 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-1899

#22. The Magic House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,304)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 516 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5926

#21. Saint Louis Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,452)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1 Fine Arts Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1380

#20. The Fabulous Fox Theatre

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 527 N Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1006

#19. Gateway Arch National Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (501)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • National Parks

– Address: 11 N 4th St # 1810, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1810

#18. Ulysses S. Grant National Historical Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (544)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 7400 Grant Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-1801

#17. Saint Louis Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,511)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 5050 Oakland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1460

#16. City Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (753)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 801 Market St, Saint Louis, MO 63101

#15. Lone Elk Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (517)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1 Lone Elk Park, Saint Louis, MO 63088-2032

#14. Campbell House Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (172)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Historic Sites

– Address: 1508 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1816

#13. The Muny

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 200 Forest Park, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1098

#12. Missouri Civil War Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 222 Worth Rd Jefferson Barracks, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4253

#11. The National Museum of Transportation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 2933 Barrett Station Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3301

#10. Anheuser-Busch Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (526)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 1127 Pestalozzi St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1816

#9. Missouri History Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (753)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 5700 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1004

#8. Old Courthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,054)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 11 N 4th St, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1810

#7. Laumeier Sculpture Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 12580 Rott Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1230

#6. Jefferson Barracks Telephone Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (136)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 12 Hancock Ave In historic Jefferson Barracks Park, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4123

#5. Tower Grove Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: Grand Blvd to Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63110

#4. Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 601 Clark Ave Unit 102, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1719

#3. Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings

– Address: 120 N Ballas Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3405

#2. Central Public Library

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (191)

– Type of activity: Libraries

– Address: 1301 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2325

#1. Bellefontaine Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 4947 W Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63115-1496

