Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. The Gateway Arch
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,549)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Observation Decks & Towers
– Address: 11 N 4th St Gateway Arch National Park, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1810
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#29. St. Louis Zoo
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,620)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 1 Government Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1332
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#28. Missouri Botanical Garden
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,431)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 4344 Shaw Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2291
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#27. City Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,634)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 750 N 16th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1925
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#26. Busch Stadium
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,931)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 700 Clark Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1727
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#25. Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,094)
– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals
– Address: 4431 Lindell Blvd at Newstead Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2403
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Forest Park
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,486)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: Concourse Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63110
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Grant’s Farm
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,363)
– Type of activity: Farms
– Address: 10501 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-1899
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. The Magic House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,304)
– Type of activity: Children’s Museums
– Address: 516 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5926
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Saint Louis Art Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,452)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 1 Fine Arts Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1380
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. The Fabulous Fox Theatre
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 527 N Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1006
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Gateway Arch National Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (501)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • National Parks
– Address: 11 N 4th St # 1810, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1810
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Ulysses S. Grant National Historical Site
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (544)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites
– Address: 7400 Grant Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-1801
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Saint Louis Science Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,511)
– Type of activity: Science Museums
– Address: 5050 Oakland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1460
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. City Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (753)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 801 Market St, Saint Louis, MO 63101
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Lone Elk Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (517)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 1 Lone Elk Park, Saint Louis, MO 63088-2032
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Campbell House Museum
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (172)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Historic Sites
– Address: 1508 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1816
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. The Muny
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 200 Forest Park, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1098
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Missouri Civil War Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 222 Worth Rd Jefferson Barracks, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4253
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. The National Museum of Transportation
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 2933 Barrett Station Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3301
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Anheuser-Busch Brewery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (526)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 1127 Pestalozzi St, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1816
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Missouri History Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (753)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 5700 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1004
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Old Courthouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,054)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 11 N 4th St, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1810
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Laumeier Sculpture Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 12580 Rott Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1230
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Jefferson Barracks Telephone Museum
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (136)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 12 Hancock Ave In historic Jefferson Barracks Park, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4123
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Tower Grove Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: Grand Blvd to Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63110
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 601 Clark Ave Unit 102, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1719
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195)
– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings
– Address: 120 N Ballas Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3405
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Central Public Library
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (191)
– Type of activity: Libraries
– Address: 1301 Olive St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-2325
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Bellefontaine Cemetery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156)
– Type of activity: Cemeteries
– Address: 4947 W Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63115-1496
– Read more on Tripadvisor