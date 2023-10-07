Napa Valley isn’t the only travel destination in the United States for a good glass of wine. While California’s wine country is known for being a top winery destination (and also home to the award-winning bottle of chardonnay that won top honors at the Judgment of Paris competition in 1976), wine connoisseurs no longer have to travel all the way to California for a good winery experience. In fact, at this point, noteworthy wineries are available to visit in every state, if you know where to look.

As of February 2023, there are 11,691 wineries in the United States, an increase of more than 10% since 2020. A 2022 report from WineAmerica stated the wine industry generates $276 billion in total economic activity and employs over a million people.

With such a booming industry and a plethora of wineries to choose from, how does a vino-lover know if a winery is worth it? First, the location is a big reason why people choose to visit a winery; if they are tucked away next to a sprawling field of grapes for guests to explore, then the wine is likely locally sourced. The tasting experience is also key. Wineries will offer a selection of their wines by the glass, or even tastings where the customer can order smaller pours of a variety of their wines. Some wineries even offer cellar tours with glimpses into their winemaking process. Of course, the ambiance is a big draw. If it’s the kind of place that makes guests want to post photos on Instagram to make their friends jealous, then that winery is probably doing something right.

So how do you know which winery to visit that includes some—if not all—of what makes a winery the best of the best? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated wineries in Missouri, according to Yelp, so you know exactly where to venture when wine o’clock hits—no trip to Napa necessary. Only businesses that had at least three reviews and are categorized as wineries on Yelp were included. Therefore, it’s possible some businesses are miscategorized. Businesses that did not have a photo on Yelp were also not included.

#17. Mallinson Vineyard and Hall

– Rating: 2.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3029 N River Blvd Sugar Creek, MO 64050

– Categories: Wineries, Venues & Event Spaces

#16. Mano’s Wine

– Rating: 3.0/5 (36 reviews)

– Address: 1919 Cherry St Kansas City, MO 64108

– Categories: Wineries

#15. Rowe Ridge Vineyard & Winery

– Rating: 3.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 11255 Leavenworth Rd Kansas City, KS 66109

– Categories: Wineries

#14. Wine Barn

– Rating: 3.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2850 N 119th St Kansas City, KS 66109

– Categories: Wineries, Venues & Event Spaces

#13. Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery

– Rating: 3.5/5 (62 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 11000 S Woodland St Olathe, KS 66061

– Categories: Wineries, Cideries, Brewpubs

#12. Top Hat Winery

– Rating: 3.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 120 S Main St Independence, MO 64050

– Categories: Wineries, Venues & Event Spaces, Barbecue

#11. Belvoir Winery

– Rating: 3.5/5 (65 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1325 Odd Fellows Rd Liberty, MO 64068

– Categories: Venues & Event Spaces, Wineries

#10. KC Wine

– Rating: 4.0/5 (89 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 13875 S Gardner Rd Olathe, KS 66061

– Categories: Wineries

#9. Lukas Wine & Spirits

– Rating: 4.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 8550 N Flintlock Rd Kansas City, MO 64157

– Categories: Beer, Wine & Spirits, Convenience Stores, Wineries

#8. Stonehaus Farms Winery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 24607 NE Colbern Rd Lees Summit, MO 64086

– Categories: Wineries, Venues & Event Spaces

#7. Underdog Wine Co

– Rating: 4.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 327 E 55th St Kansas City, MO 64113

– Categories: Wineries

#6. Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (43 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 31010 W 124th St Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

– Categories: Wineries

#5. Amigoni Urban Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (129 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1505 Genessee Ste 100 Kansas City, MO 64102

– Categories: Wineries

#4. Fountain City Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 1409 W 11th St Kansas City, MO 64101

– Categories: Wineries

#3. Holy Field Vineyard & Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (47 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 18807 158th St Basehor, KS 66007

– Categories: Wineries

#2. Z&M Twisted Vines Wine & Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 620 Cherokee St Leavenworth, KS 66048

– Categories: Wineries

#1. Albonee Country Inn and Vineyards

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2200 Crenshaw Rd Independence, MO 64057

– Categories: Wineries

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 35 states.