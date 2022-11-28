WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock from southwest Missouri.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory detected the HPAI in a chicken layer flock from Webster County, according to an announcement from the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

HPAI is known to be deadly in domesticated poultry. Missouri Department of Agriculture

veterinary officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been

depopulated.

“Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn.

“Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly.”



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do

not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza

viruses have been detected in the United States.

Missouri saw 10 positive HPAI cases earlier in 2022, six commercial farms and four backyard

flocks, impacting nearly 435,000 birds. There were nearly 9,000 laying hens depopulated in

this most recent case.



Missouri poultry producers are encouraged to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to a local veterinarian or the state veterinarian’s office at the Missouri Department of Agriculture at 573-751-3377.