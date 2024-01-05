O’FALLON, Mo. – It was an early-morning call for the O’Fallon Police Department.

Bryan Harr, Sgt. of OFPD said the station received several calls about a dog on the highway along the exit at TR Hughes Boulevard.

“The dog was obviously scared by traffic on the interstate but allowed our officer to go over, pick him up, and get him out of the highway, which is a good thing for the motoring public and the dog,” said Harr.

Somehow, a man’s best friend, in this case a Rottweiler mix, was along a busy and dangerous stretch of the interstate.

“You don’t want to be out on Highway 70 as a dog. It’s busy and dangerous for pedestrians and dogs,” said Harr.

Officers were able to stop traffic, secure the dog, and eventually turn the canine over to the city’s animal control.

Sgt. Bryan Harr reminds pet owners to have their animals chipped in to have a happy reunion.

“(Having pets microchipped) makes it easy for us to locate owners and get dogs safely home where they belong,” Harr said. “We’re happy to protect our canine citizens just as much as we are our human citizens.”

A job well done for a first responder and four-legged friend.