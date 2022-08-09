A hiker died Tuesday after a fall at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker died Tuesday after a fall at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.

A spokesperson with the St. Charles County Ambulance Department confirms with FOX2 that a hiker had died from a fall. No other information about the situation was immediately available.

The St. Charles Police Department has closed off a section of the park for an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.