Hiking group creates safe space for people of color to explore outdoor activities

BALLWIN, Mo. – There has been a stereotype built in the black community that enjoying the outdoors is a quote on quote “white people thing.” Although this is the furthest thing from the truth, there are many black people who do not feel comfortable exploring outdoor activities for one reason on another.

Black People Who Hike is a local group that strives for people of all colors to have a safe space to enjoy nature.

Black People Who Hike is a St. Louis based group that is creating space, particularly for people of color, to enjoy the outdoors and try new activities. Edwardsville native Debbie Njai started the group on Instagram in September 2019 after her first hiking experience at Castlewood Park.

“It was so therapeutic. It was calming. It was adventurous, and I didn’t see any other black people out on the trail,” said Njai. “I didn’t know any black people who hiked. So, I initially knew this was something that was lacking in the community.”

Njai says most of the black community has not ventured outdoors due to lack of resources, knowledge, and the feeling of not belonging. She wants to use Black People Who Hike as a platform to show black representation in outdoor activities – and its been working.

Their Instagram account (@blackpeoplewhohike) has over 11 thousand followers in less than a year strictly based off of word of mouth.

Njai said, “The way that we have been able to, especially on social media, been able to share our photos, share our videos and other black folks can see this is actually fun. We have this geographical reach now because we have people participating virtually all over the world.”

This week, June 22 through June 27, is now the first-ever Black Hikers Week in history. Each day has a specific focus that helps bring the black hiking community together. Participants use the specified hashtag for each given day to share their videos and photos related to the given topic.

Hiking is not the only physical activity that BPWH promotes. The St. Louis chapter has been known to take its members kayaking and rock climbing, and out to yoga sessions, barbeques, and organized kickball games.

Melissa Powell is a friend of Njai’s and a BPWH member.

“It’s brought people together who wouldn’t even think of coming outside to hike. We’ve all wanted to do this and now we actually have a reason and a group who welcomes us,” she said.

Njai says that 60 percent of the people who join Black People Who Hike have actually never hiked before. It is growing in popularity, and everyone is welcomed to join.

“Black People Who Hike is open to everyone but we are specifically targeting people of color so they know that we are here,” said Black People Who Hike member Lashaye Giles. “There are people like you who enjoy these activities. So, everyone is welcome to come to Black People Who Hike, to follow our page, and to hang out with us. Just good vibes, that’s all we ask is for positive energy and good vibes.”

You can find more information on Black People Who Hike and Black Hikers Week on their Instagram at @blackpeoplewhohike.