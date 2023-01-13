HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student.

The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges

The Hillsboro School District reports some assemblies had been planned for Friday, though have been canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

School officials learned of a threat to harm students at the assembly. A classmate overheard some comments from one student and reported it to officials.

Authorities in Jefferson County are assisting with the investigation.