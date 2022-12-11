JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Hillsboro man died Saturday evening after crashing his truck along Route V in Jefferson County.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:05 p.m. at Hardin Road and Route V.

Dennis Pruitte was traveling northbound on Hardin approaching Route V when, for reasons unknown, he went through the intersection and crashed his 2001 GMC Sonoma into a rock bluff.

Pruitte was rushed to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. He was 66.

State investigators said Pruitte was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.