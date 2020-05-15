Hillsdale officer struck by car, dragged during traffic stop

HILLSDALE, Mo. – Hillsdale police are looking for a driver who struck an officer with their car door and dragged him with the vehicle.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Edmund and St. Louis avenues.

According to Captain Simmons with the Hillsdale Police Department, the officer made a traffic stop and was standing beside the vehicle when the driver struck the officer with the car door and dragged him. The officer was taken to a hospital with head and face injuries.

More information will be released as it becomes available.